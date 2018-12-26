3 Burglars held, booty worth over Rs 6 Lakh seized

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Rajanagram police have caught three repeat offenders accused in multiple house burglaries in villages of Kontamuru, Kolamuru and Korukonda mandals. DSP (East) U Nagaraju on Monday identified the trio as Morta Venkatesh, Vakada Janardhana Rao and Kalamadi Madhusreenu who mostly chose locked houses as their target.

The policeman said Venkatesh was booked in 38 similar cases, while Madhusreenu and Vakada Janardhana Rao had 23 filed against each of them. For their crimes, they had previously served prison terms and got back into the activity soon after their release. Since last August, seven cases of house burglaries were registered against them.

Police was able to nab them after the criminals made a transaction though a stolen debit card. After their arrest, 150 grams of gold and 355 grams of silver ornaments, `10,000 in cash, four LED televisions and a few other electronic products were recovered.