Home States Andhra Pradesh

Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide, wife battles for life

A farmer died while his wife is battling for life after the duo consumed pesticide to end their lives reportedly due to mounting pressure to repay the debts.

Published: 26th December 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  A farmer died while his wife is battling for life after the duo consumed pesticide to end their lives reportedly due to mounting pressure to repay the debts. The couple attempted suicide at Peddakadubur mandal headquarters on Tuesday. According to police, Pedda Ranganna (35) borrowed `5 lakh from friends and invested on farming in the past two years. 

After harvesting cotton, paddy and green chilli in 4.50 acres of agricultural land, he could not get good returns to repay the debts. Unable to bear the mounting pressure from moneylenders to repay the loan, Ranganna along with his wife Saraswathi consumed pesticide at his house. 

As Saraswathi cried in pain, the neighbours rushed to the house and shifted the couple to Adoni government hospital where Ranganna died while undergoing treatment. “Saraswathi is critical,” according to the doctors at the hospital. A case has been registered and inquiry is on. The couple are survived by three children.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farmers suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp