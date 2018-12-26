Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide, wife battles for life

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A farmer died while his wife is battling for life after the duo consumed pesticide to end their lives reportedly due to mounting pressure to repay the debts. The couple attempted suicide at Peddakadubur mandal headquarters on Tuesday. According to police, Pedda Ranganna (35) borrowed `5 lakh from friends and invested on farming in the past two years.

After harvesting cotton, paddy and green chilli in 4.50 acres of agricultural land, he could not get good returns to repay the debts. Unable to bear the mounting pressure from moneylenders to repay the loan, Ranganna along with his wife Saraswathi consumed pesticide at his house.

As Saraswathi cried in pain, the neighbours rushed to the house and shifted the couple to Adoni government hospital where Ranganna died while undergoing treatment. “Saraswathi is critical,” according to the doctors at the hospital. A case has been registered and inquiry is on. The couple are survived by three children.