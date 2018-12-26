Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nocturnal Animals Enclosure coming up at SV Zoo Park

Interiors in the enclosure are such that nights are lit up by flood lights and day time would be turned into night.

Published: 26th December 2018 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has allocated over Rs 2 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park for the construction of Nocturnal Animals Enclosure project. The project is progressing at a brisk pace and nearing completion. The plan is to house 18 types of nocturnal animals and birds, including bats, jungle cats, slender loris, porcupine, three types of owls etc, has begun in right earnest. 

Interiors in the enclosure are such that nights are lit up by floodlights and daytime would be turned into night. Artificial setup and designs play a key role, zoo curator M Babitha said. The aim was to give a natural feel to the animals and birds. Punugu oil, civet oil and other extracts of rare wild animals are used during abhishekam of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. 

The TTD dairy management has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Forest department to hand over all the nocturnal wild animals and birds in its possession. As per the MoU, the TTD will spend over Rs 2 crore and hand over the nocturnal animals and birds to SV Zoological Park. 

When contacted, Tirupati Wildlife Circle Chief Conservator of Forests Saravanan said that efforts would be made to keep a lot of bushes in the cages of the nocturnal wild animals so that they can hide behind them and sleep as they do in the forests.” The SV Zoo Park Nocturnal Centre has allotted 18 cells to 18 different species given to them by the TTD. According to zoo officials, each species can house at least three animals. 

Punugu Thailam
Civet oil, called Punugu Thailam in Telugu, is a popular ingredient used in all major and rich temples in South India. At the Srirangam temple in Trichy, civet oil is used to clean the stone idol during the Ashada Masam when the temple is closed for a month. Similarly, Punugu Thailam is used at Sri Krishna temple in Udupi, Jagannath Temple in Puri, Lakshmi temple in Kolhapur and also at the Simhachalam temple near Vizag. All these temples buy Punugu Thailam in bulk from the marketThe use of Punugu Thailam enhances the divine charm of the deity

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TTD Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp