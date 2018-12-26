Onion price slump pushes Kurnool ryots to the brink

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Imagine getting Rs 16,000 for an investment of Rs 47,000 and three months of hard toil. This is the fate of onion farmers in the district. In some instances, if there is no prospect of any profit, farmers dare not harvest the crop so that they can save expenditure on labour and transportation.

Of the total investment, an onion farmer spends around Rs 35,000 per acre on inputs, other cultivation expenses and the remaining on engaging labour for removing weeds, trimming, harvesting and transporting the produce to market. They are going through the worst phase due to plummeting prices.

“I left 90 per cent of the crop in the fields to save expenditure on plucking, trimming and transport expenses because of falling prices at the wholesale market,” said Uppari Venkeswarlu, an onion farmer from Ulchala village in Kurnool mandal.

Venkateswarlu, who took eight acres of land on lease to cultivate onions, spent Rs 3.5 lakh but the price at the Kurnool agricultural market yard slumped to as low as Rs 2 per kg. All that this farmer got for his sweat and blood was tears. The investment a farmer like him makes on cultivation of onions includes rent of Rs 10,000 per acre, Rs 10,000 for buying saplings, Rs 3,500 for transplantation, Rs 7,500 on fertilizers and Rs 4,000 for engaging labour to remove weeds.

Thus the total expenditure for cultivating onions in one acre comes to a whopping Rs 35,000. This is not the end. He has to spend Rs 12,500 on other related activities like plucking saplings, Rs 3,500 for trimming, Rs 2,500 for transporting produce, Rs 1,000 for loading and unloading at the market, Rs 1,000 for payment as commission on sales and Rs 1,200 for grading.

“From purchasing saplings to transporting the produce to the market, I invest Rs 47,7000 per acre. This is almost the same for any farmer with minor variations in transport expenses depending on the distance from fields to the market yard,’’ explains Venkateswarlu, who reaped 80 quintals in two of the eight acres he cultivated onions.

At the Kurnool market yard, a quintal of onions fetched him Rs 200 (Rs 2 per kg) and he got a paltry Rs 16,000 for an investment of Rs 95,700. “The total loss I incurred on just two acres is around Rs 79,400,’’ he lamented with a pain of grimace in his face. By leaving the remaining six acres unharvested, he escaped from further losses.

“If I plucked the entire crop, the total loss would have run into lakhs. I was hoping to get at least Rs 10-Rs 15 per kg, but at Rs 2 per kg my very survival is very difficult,” said the poor farmer. Venkateswarlu obtained a loan of Rs 60,000 from AP Grameena Bank and the remaining from private moneylenders. The total investment he made was Rs 3.5 lakh. Now, his future looks bleak as he plans to perform his daughter’s marriage in March.Another farmer, Golla Ramanna, from the same village also left the crop in the fields to escape from further expenditure.

“Onion was cultivated in more than 1000 acres in our village alone by nearly 600 farmers. With slump in prices at the wholesale market, onions in at least 800 acres was left to dry in the fields,’’ he added.

“Our total expenditure and three months of hard work went down the drain,’’ rues Ramanna.

“Everyday, we are hearing news about farmers committing suicides because of drought. But in our case it’s different. We have good crop but because of slump in prices we may have to take the same desperate step.’’

This is not limited to farmers of Ulchala village alone. As many as 80 percent of onion farmers in the district are experiencing the same situation. Earlier, the farmers from Kurnool used to sell their produce in Maharashtra for a good price when prices went into a tailspin at the local market yard. However, with excess supply from traditional markets like Nashik, the prices in markets in the neighbouring State too slumped to as low as rupee one per kg.

Kurnool agriculture market yard secretary R Jaya Lakshmi said they have sent proposals to the government through the district collector to take necessary steps. “We have sent a detailed report on onion farmers’ troubles due to falling prices and recommended government intervention to ensure at least Rs 700 per quintal,” she added. “We are waiting for government’s decision,’’ she said.