PIL in Hyderabad High Court against government’s SSA job plan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court has issued notices to AP government for filing detailed counter affidavit in the PIL filed against entrusting the work to manpower supply agencies to fill various posts in Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan on outsourcing basis.

The bench was passing this order recently while considering the PIL filed by V Prasada Rao, social activist, challenging the memo issued by special chief secretary to school education on September 4 this year.