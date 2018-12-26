Home States Andhra Pradesh

Record income for Simhachalam temple

SVLND executive officer K Ramachandra Mohan closely monitored opening and counting of all hundis held near the temple and other offerings including gold and silver jewellery.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam (SVLND) at Simhachalam earned a record income through offerings of devotees. In 24 days from December 1, the Devasthanam earned Rs 1,10,06,120 which is the highest amount for 24 days. Last time the SVLND had earned `1.20 crore for 30 days.

SVLND executive officer K Ramachandra Mohan closely monitored opening and counting of all hundis held near the temple and other offerings including gold and silver jewellery. The devasthanam found 107 gram gold and 8.45 kg silver jewellery in the hundis. 

Meanwhile, in view of the ensuing New Year, SVLND authorities are making special arrangements. “We are making arrangements for the devotees who visit the hill shrine every New Year. We are focusing on sanitation facilities along with the drinking water and providing prasadam to all devotees and we will complete all these works well in advance,” said the EO.

