Vistadome coach likely to be delayed 

VISAKHAPATNAM: Plan to get second see-through Vistadome coach to Visakhapatnam is unlikely to materialise soon. While the railways have planned to get a second coach to meet the demand, it is likely to be delayed further. This vacation, there is a huge rush of tourists who booked tickets till February.

The coach with glass view of the scenic beauty of the hills has become one of the favourites and a must experience for many tourists coming on vacation to Vizag. The coach, attached to Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train, has only 40 seats. Many tourists who particularly come to travel in the coach on vacation in winter fail to get a ticket, though planned early.

All the seats are always found reserved two months in advance. During the vacation, it is all the more difficult. The tickets for Vistadome coach are already booked till February and the tourists making unplanned visits go back disappointed.

There were also many who couldn’t get a ticket in the last vacation and made plans in advance to get a feel of nature this vacation and came to the city. Going by the demand, the Railway have written a letter to the authorities requesting another coach. Unfortunately, the decision to get the second coach is still pending.