Home States Andhra Pradesh

12th century stone inscription found, was lying neglected at Siva temple

The inscription, which is a rare archaeological find, was discovered by freelance archaeologist Varanasi Rahul on Wednesday.

Published: 27th December 2018 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 12th century stone inscription erected by Bollinayaka, the bodyguard of Rudradeva, a popular ruler of Kakatiya dynasty, was found to be lying in a state of neglect at Siva temple in Kaza village of Mangalagiri mandal.

The inscription was engraved in Sanskrit and Telugu in 1191 AD indicating the extent of land gifted to Siva and Kondandarama temples at Kaza village and also the land gifted to the dancers of the above two temples. The inscription states that earlier the village was referred as Kranza and Kanza.

The inscription, which is a rare archaeological find, was discovered by freelance archaeologist Varanasi Rahul on Wednesday. He also found another inscription at Sri Rama temple in Kaza village which was erected by Sri Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagara Empire in 1443 AD commemorating his victories. This inscription is a copy of Mangalagiri inscription of Sri Krishnadevaraya. Explaining their historical significance, Rahul requested the officials to take steps to preserve the rare inscription for posterity.

Engraved in Sanskrit, Telugu

The inscription was engraved in Sanskrit and Telugu in 1191 AD indicating the extent of land gifted to Siva and Kondandarama temples at Kaza village and also to their dancers

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
stone inscription Bollinayaka Rudradeva

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp