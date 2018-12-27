12th century stone inscription found, was lying neglected at Siva temple

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 12th century stone inscription erected by Bollinayaka, the bodyguard of Rudradeva, a popular ruler of Kakatiya dynasty, was found to be lying in a state of neglect at Siva temple in Kaza village of Mangalagiri mandal.

The inscription was engraved in Sanskrit and Telugu in 1191 AD indicating the extent of land gifted to Siva and Kondandarama temples at Kaza village and also the land gifted to the dancers of the above two temples. The inscription states that earlier the village was referred as Kranza and Kanza.

The inscription, which is a rare archaeological find, was discovered by freelance archaeologist Varanasi Rahul on Wednesday. He also found another inscription at Sri Rama temple in Kaza village which was erected by Sri Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagara Empire in 1443 AD commemorating his victories. This inscription is a copy of Mangalagiri inscription of Sri Krishnadevaraya. Explaining their historical significance, Rahul requested the officials to take steps to preserve the rare inscription for posterity.

