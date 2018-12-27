26 VVITians land jobs

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Twenty six students of Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) secured jobs in campus placements.Various MNCs like OC Turner, Jaro, ADP, AIS, Vem Tech and Gen Q conducted the campus drive at Vignan University, KL University and Lakkireddy Balireddy College of Engineering.

Speaking on the occasion, VVIT chairman Vasireddy Vidya Sagar said they focused on improving soft skills and programming skills of students to enable them to secure jobs.Principal Dr Y Mallikarjuna Reddy, placement officer T Srinivasa Rao and training officer K Suresh congratulated the selected students.