32 illegal fire arms seized in 3 raids

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: In run-up to the General Elections in 2019, to weed out illegal firearms, Vikrant Patil, Superintendent of Police, Chittoor, formed special teams, and 32 country made firearms were seized in three raids on Tuesday.

Under the supervision of N Subba Rao, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Chittoor and M Adinarayana, Inspector of Police, Chittoor Rural West Circle, the special members - N Vikram, SI, Gudipala PS B Manohar, SI, Yadamari PS, P Uma Maheswar Rao, SI, Thavanampalle PS, made inquiries about illegal firearms. On Tuesday, a police team conducted raids from the bushes of reserve forest, situated near Chithapara village, Gudipala Mandal, and seized 10 country made firearms. At the same time, another team found another den from the bushes of Koundinya Forest , Yadamari Mandal, where 12 country-made fire arms were seized.