Home States Andhra Pradesh

32 illegal fire arms seized in 3 raids

At the same time, another team found another den from the bushes of Koundinya Forest , Yadamari Mandal, where 12 country-made fire arms were seized.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: In run-up to the General Elections in 2019, to weed out illegal firearms, Vikrant Patil, Superintendent of Police, Chittoor, formed special teams, and 32 country made firearms were seized in three raids on Tuesday.

Under the supervision of N Subba Rao, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Chittoor and M Adinarayana, Inspector of Police, Chittoor Rural West Circle, the special members - N Vikram, SI, Gudipala PS B Manohar, SI, Yadamari PS, P Uma Maheswar Rao, SI, Thavanampalle PS, made inquiries about illegal firearms. On Tuesday, a police team conducted raids from the bushes of reserve forest, situated near Chithapara village, Gudipala Mandal, and seized 10 country made firearms. At the same time, another team found another den from the bushes of Koundinya Forest , Yadamari Mandal, where 12 country-made fire arms were seized.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
General Elections in 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp