Assistant executive officers’s Christmas bash rocks Srisailam

KURNOOL: Even as the controversy over the suspension of a priest of Srisailam temple for allegedly performing tantric rituals refused to die down, yet another row rocked it on Wednesday. The controversy was related to Christmas celebrations organised by one of the temple assistant executive officers at Ganga Sadan, a guest house run by the temple management for pilgrims. The conduct of festival celebrations of another religion on the premises of Ganga Sadan owned by Srisaila Devasthanam came as a shock to the temple administration and an inquiry was ordered into the matter.

There are four AEOs looking after the administration of Srisaila Devasthanam. One of the AEOs, who handles pilgrim accommodation in the temple town, has been living in Ganga Sadan for the past few months. The AEO celebrated Christmas on the terrace of Ganga Sadan on a grand note, which become a controversy in the temple town.

“There are strict orders against the conduct events of other religions in Srisaila Devasthanam. Temple Executive Officer A Sriramachandra Murthy has started an inquiry into the conduct of Christmas celebrations by AEO at Ganga Sadan,” temple public relations officer Srinivas said.

Meanwhile, senior temple priest Ganti Radhakrishna Sharma is likely to take legal recourse against his suspension. A group of priests is planning to approach the Human Rights Commission against the temple EO for suspending the priest without any “valid” reason. The group already prepared a report and also made an audio clip of Radhakrishna’s clarification on the issue viral. It is learnt that Radhakrishna told the temple authorities that he performed Chandi Yagam in his quarters, which was not objected by anyone, including devotees, temple staff and authorities. The CSO has been asked to step up vigil in Srisailam to thwart any unlawful activities. If the residents of the temple town and others are involved in suspicious activities after midnight, the CSO will take stern action against them, the EO said.