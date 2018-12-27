Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC will temporarily function from the CM's camp office from January 1

CM Chandrababu Naidu, welcomed the Presidential notification and clarified that the new court will function for a few days from the CM's camp office in Vijayawada. 

Andhra Pradesh CM, N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court will temporarily function from the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Vijayawada from January 1.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday issued a notification bifurcating the Hyderabad High Court for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. The construction of the judicial complex in Amaravati near Nelapadu, which was to house the High Court until a permanent building is constructed in Amaravati, is yet to be completed. According to the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority, most of the works related to the 23 court halls are in the final stages of completion, but the interiors will take some more time.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who laid the foundation for the new Secretariat building at Amaravati on Thursday, welcomed the Presidential notification and clarified that the new court will function for a few days from the CM's camp office in Vijayawada as the Judicial Complex in Amaravati is still under construction.

"It will take some 10 more days and till then, the High Court will be housed in the CM's camp office, which is near the city court complex in Vijayawada. The new High Court of Andhra Pradesh will be permanently housed in an iconic building to be constructed in the shape of a Buddhist Stupa in Amaravati," he said.

The existing High Court in Hyderabad, which is common for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, will be divided between the two states on January 1. The Andhra Pradesh High Court has been allocated 16 judges. However, it is still not clear who could be the first Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

