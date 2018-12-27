‘Developing maritime will create jobs’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Developing the maritime sector is directly linked to creation of jobs, boosting industrial development, increasing exports and is key to overall improvement of the economy but has (till date) opened up a relatively less explored area for growth and investment, said former Chief of Naval Staff and chairman of National Maritime Foundation, Admiral RK Dhowan.He was at the GITAM Deemed to be University on Wednesday to deliver a lecture. In his speech he said that the development of coastal communities through activities related to marine sector.