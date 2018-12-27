Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Expedite property tax collection’

The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials have directed the revenue department to collect property tax from the denizens before the end of financial year.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials have directed the revenue department to collect property tax from the denizens before the end of financial year. The officials have collected property tax worth `43.57 crore as against `73 crore.

There are around 1.67 lakh tax assessees in the Corporation limits. GMC Commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar reviewed the tax collections ward wise and directed the bill collectors and revenue inspectors to collect tax arrears before March 31. So far, the revenue inspectors could achieve only 53 per cent of tax collection target.

GMC additional commissioner K Ramachandra Reddy recently conducted review meetings with revenue inspectors and officials ward wise and directed them to take up assessment of new commercial establishments and houses.

He asked the officials to identify underassessed properties. The revenue officials were also told to coordinate with GIS survey teams for completion of survey.

