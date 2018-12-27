Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five killed in two road mishaps, fog to blame

The poor visibility on highways due to foggy conditions claimed five lives in two separate incidents in Guntur district in the early hours of Wednesday.  

Published: 27th December 2018

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The poor visibility on highways due to foggy conditions claimed five lives in two separate incidents in Guntur district in the early hours of Wednesday.  

In a hit-and-run case, three persons died on the spot when an unidentified vehicle mowed down their two-wheeler at Satuluru in Nadendla mandal. Nadendla Sub-Inspector S Ramanjaneyulu said Neelam Gnanaiah (21) and Dhumati Deena Raju (22) of 113 Talluru and Gara Johnny (21) of Ponugupadu went to attend the late night Christmas festivities at Phirangipuram. The trio fell on the road when their two-wheeler veered off the road after being hit by the unidentified vehicle, which sped away after the mishap.

“As visibility was poor, some heavy vehicles moved on their bodies,’’ police said.  The deceased were identified based on their belongings found at the spot. The bodies were shifted to Narasaraopet government hospital for postmortem.  In a separate incident, a man and his son died when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck at Dachepalli due to poor visibility. Dachepalli SI Sk Md Rafi said the family of Bethapudi Paramjyothi (60) was going to Tenali from Hyderabad when the mishap occurred. Paramjyothi and his son Treepin Chandra (35) died on the spot in the incident. Chandra’s wife and children were injured and shifted to a private hospital.

