Novel protest by Rayalaseema committee

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Rayalaseema People’s Organisations Coordination Committee (RPOCC) has decided to launch a novel protest with the lone slogan ‘Vote for NOTA’ from January first week.

“The aim is to educate people about their political leaders who had cheated the Rayalaseema people with no focus on welfare of the Rayalaseema region,” convener Bojja Dasaratharami Reddy said. The committee held a meeting at STU Bhavan here on Wednesday, where they discussed various issues.

Later, the delegates met various political party heads, including ruling and opposition parties, as part of their variety of protest seeking to look at the region. Addressing the media, Bojja alleged that no political leader was interested on the development of Rayalaseema region. “They had failed to pressurise the Central and State governments to implement the Sreebagh Pact that refers to setting up institutions at Rayalaseema, including Capital city, High Court, Krishna River Board and others,” he added.