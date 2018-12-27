Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ryot sold onion at Rs 290 per quintal: RTGS

However, when TNIE contacted the farmer, he claimed that he got only Rs 200 per quintal and not Rs 290 per quintal as claimed by the AMC.

Published: 27th December 2018 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

A couple of days ago Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Surya Narayan Patro had expected a fall in price owing to arrival of at least 25 truckloads of onions from both AP and Maharashtra.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KURNOOL: Responding to a news report ‘Onion price slump pushes Kurnool ryots to the brink’ published in these columns dated 25.12.2018, the Real Time Governance Society on Wednesday clarified that farmer Uppari Venkateswarlu of Ulchala village in Kurnool district, had sold onion at Rs 290 per quintal but not at Rs 200 per quintal as stated by the farmer.

Quoting the Selection Grade Secretary, FAC, Agricultural Market Committee, Kurnool, the RTGS said the farmer sold the produce at Rs 290 per quintal.

onion Kurnool ryots

Comments

