Stone laid for Kadapa steel Plant

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation of the steel plant on Thursday at Maremma Kambaladinne village in Mylavaram Mandal. Talking to mediapersons on Wednesday, Minister for Marketing C Adinarayana Reddy said all arrangements for the foundation laying ceremony have been completed. Reddy said all the required infrastructure, including railway line, water, electricity and raw material such as iron ore, were made available.

It may be noted MP CM Ramesh and MLC B Tech Ravi went on a fast unto death, demanding the Centre to set up the steel plant. The duo called off the fast after 11 days after Naidu announced that the State government would establish the steel plant in Kadapa if the Centre does not respond within two months. As the Central government did not respond on the issue, Naidu announced the establishment of a steel factory in Kadapa, while addressing a Dharma Porata Deeksha in Proddatur.

The State Cabinet approved the proposal to set up a steel plant in Kadapa and named after it as Rayalaseema Steels. The State government formed Rayalaseema Steel Corporation Limited under the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation to establish the steel factory at an estimated `18,000 crore in the 3,500 acres of government land. In fact, then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy had proposed the steel plant. He laid the foundation stone at Ambapuram in Jammalamadugu mandal on June 10, 2007. He allocated 10,670 acres of land for the factory and 3,115 acres land for the construction of airport. Bur following the death of YSR in an air crash, the steel plant was shelved.