2 held, 16 kg ganja seized

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two persons and seized 16 kg ganja worth Rs 1.6 lakh at Tenali railway station in Guntur district on Thursday.

According to GRP CI E Malakondaiah, they arrested Sankini Devudu and Gude Nukaratnam on suspicion while they were trying to board the Kakinada-Tirupati passenger train at Tenali on Thursday.

The railway police seized 16 kg ganja from them. The duo belong to BB Patnam in Rolugunta mandal of Visakhapatnam district. The accused were planning to sell ganja at Srikalahasti.