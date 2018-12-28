AgriGold victims take out rally

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The AgriGold victims on Thursday took out a half-naked protest rally demanding that the government render justice to them. The rally started at Sankar Vilas Centre and culminated at Ambedkar Statue near Lodge Centre.

Addressing the gathering, CPI district secretary J Ajay Kumar demanded that the government take measures to repay the money invested in the company. He sought the cooperation of all political parties to mount pressure on the State government to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Though AgriGold was the major multi-crore scam in which some thousands of people deposited their hard-earned money, the government was not responding to their plea, he said.

He said there is a good response to hunger strike undertaken by CPI State joint secretary M Nageswara Rao and AgriGold Customers and Agents Welfare Association State president Viswanath Reddy and general secretary Tirumala Rao in Vijayawada. He warned of intensifying the stir if the government failed to resolve the problems of AgriGold victims within two days.