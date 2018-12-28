Andhra cops to launch app for community policing soon

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Superintendent of Police SV Rajasekhara Babu has said that Community Police Officers app will be launched shortly in the district. The initiative was first introduced in Chittoor district in January 2016.

The app was inspired from Neighbourhood Watch concept in the US to serve the community.

Hence, the SP started preparatory meetings with community police coordinators and community police officers of several police stations in Guntur rural district.

Rajasekhara Babu said the CPOs can serve the public depending upon their interest and enthusiasm. He said, “We will calculate their services towards the society into hours and credit the same into their account as credit hours and reward them after 100 credit hours.”

He said that the CPOs will wear civil dress with radium stickers, so that they are recognised by the police and the public.

He stated that the CPOs would help reduce the workload of policemen. He explained that the CPOs would be imparted training in night beats, traffic control and awareness camps in rural areas. What’s more their services will be monitored through the app, he added.

In Chittoor, 4,200 civilians volunteered as CPOs to serve the people by taking up duties such as traffic control, night beats and maintenance of records and computers.