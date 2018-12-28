Home States Andhra Pradesh

In New Delhi, YSRC points fingers at TDP govt, Centre

The protesting leaders said it was YSRCP that first took the decision to move a no-confidence motion against the Centre and the party MPs had quit the Lok Sabha on the issue.

Published: 28th December 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Jaganmohan Reddy

YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing its diatribe against the State and Central governments for failing the people of Andhra Pradesh on Special Category Status (SCS) and other assurances made during the bifurcation of the State, the Opposition YSR Congress has said the fight will continue till the goal is achieved.

YSRC party Rajya Sabha members, former MPs and senior leaders on Thursday staged ‘Vanchana Pai Garjana’ protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi highlighting the alleged betrayal of Chandrababu Naidu and Narendra Modi governments on the SCS issue despite being together for over four years.

Naidu had given up the SCS issue along with BJP and Pawan Kalyan and what the TDP has been trumpeting of late is just ridiculous, the party said and added that it is only to cover up their failures during the over four-year alliance with the BJP. “We had taken up the SCS issue at various forums and at multiple venues earlier while Naidu had put hurdles and tried to foil all our protests and now he has been singing a different tune. We firmly state that Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan had jointly betrayed the people of the State on SCS and other issues mentioned in the State Reorganisation Act,” they said.

Holding the State and Central governments responsible for the plight of the people in the State, the protesting leaders said it was YSRCP that first took the decision to move a no-confidence motion against the Centre and the party MPs had quit the Lok Sabha on the issue.

“Even now our stand is the same on SCS and if TDP leaders are sincere, they can join us and we shall walk to Prime Minister’s house to raise the issue,” they said. YV Subba Reddy, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, C Ramachandraiah, Jogi Ramesh, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, P Mithun Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana were among those who spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Special category status YSRC leaders protests

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp