In New Delhi, YSRC points fingers at TDP govt, Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing its diatribe against the State and Central governments for failing the people of Andhra Pradesh on Special Category Status (SCS) and other assurances made during the bifurcation of the State, the Opposition YSR Congress has said the fight will continue till the goal is achieved.

YSRC party Rajya Sabha members, former MPs and senior leaders on Thursday staged ‘Vanchana Pai Garjana’ protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi highlighting the alleged betrayal of Chandrababu Naidu and Narendra Modi governments on the SCS issue despite being together for over four years.

Naidu had given up the SCS issue along with BJP and Pawan Kalyan and what the TDP has been trumpeting of late is just ridiculous, the party said and added that it is only to cover up their failures during the over four-year alliance with the BJP. “We had taken up the SCS issue at various forums and at multiple venues earlier while Naidu had put hurdles and tried to foil all our protests and now he has been singing a different tune. We firmly state that Narendra Modi, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan had jointly betrayed the people of the State on SCS and other issues mentioned in the State Reorganisation Act,” they said.

Holding the State and Central governments responsible for the plight of the people in the State, the protesting leaders said it was YSRCP that first took the decision to move a no-confidence motion against the Centre and the party MPs had quit the Lok Sabha on the issue.

“Even now our stand is the same on SCS and if TDP leaders are sincere, they can join us and we shall walk to Prime Minister’s house to raise the issue,” they said. YV Subba Reddy, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, C Ramachandraiah, Jogi Ramesh, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, P Mithun Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana were among those who spoke.