Intimate video clip of TDP leader goes viral on social media

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A video, depicting intimate scenes of a senior Telugu Desam Party leader of Gajuwaka with a young woman, was leaked in the social media and soon went viral. Women organisations and members of Mahila wings of political parties staged dharnas and demonstrations on the issue at various places on Thursday and demanded stringent action on the accused immediately. Even the Gajuwaka Assembly constituency coordination committee conducted an emergency meeting and unanimously approved a resolution demanding his suspension from the party with immediate effect.

Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivasa Rao spoke to the party leaders over phone. Opposition YSRC women wing leader Garikena Gouri along with other women activists staged a dharna and lodged a complaint with Gajuwaka police on Thursday evening. According to sources, Nelli Sadhu Rao (66) is a TDP leader for a long time and currently he is the Urban district BC wing leader. He has a party office in the 63rd ward.

Now, a video clip in which the senior TDP leader is seen with a young woman in intimate poses and the clip showed that it happened in his ward office room amidst Dr Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule portraits. All women leaders upped their ante. The video clip came to light on Thursday and gone viral on social media platforms. Women wing leaders of various organisations, including the AP Mahila Samakhya, and BC Associations are furious about his behaviour.

When contacted, Gajuwaka CI K Rama Rao said that so far no complaint was received against the TDP leader. Women wings of some political parties lodged complaint. But no action was taken. However, an inquiry will be conducted and if any clues are found or concrete evidence, definitely suitable action will be taken, the CI said. Meanwhile, the Gajuwaka police visited the Sadhu Rao’s office on Thursday evening and found it locked.