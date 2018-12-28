Home States Andhra Pradesh

Intimate video clip of TDP leader goes viral on social media

Women organisations and members of Mahila wings of political parties staged dharnas and demonstrations on the issue at various places and demanded stringent action.

Published: 28th December 2018 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Social media

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A video, depicting intimate scenes of a senior Telugu Desam Party leader of Gajuwaka with a young woman, was leaked in the social media and soon went viral. Women organisations and members of Mahila wings of political parties staged dharnas and demonstrations on the issue at various places on Thursday and demanded stringent action on the accused immediately. Even the Gajuwaka Assembly constituency coordination committee conducted an emergency meeting and unanimously approved a resolution demanding his suspension from the party with immediate effect.

Gajuwaka MLA P Srinivasa Rao spoke to the party leaders over phone. Opposition YSRC women wing leader Garikena Gouri along with other women activists staged a dharna and lodged a complaint with Gajuwaka police on Thursday evening. According to sources, Nelli Sadhu Rao (66) is a TDP leader for a long time and currently he is the Urban district BC wing leader. He has a party office in the 63rd ward.

Now, a video clip in which the senior TDP leader is seen with a young woman in intimate poses and the clip showed that it happened in his ward office room amidst Dr Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule portraits. All women leaders upped their ante. The video clip came to light on Thursday and gone viral on social media platforms. Women wing leaders of various organisations, including the AP Mahila Samakhya, and BC Associations are furious about his behaviour.

When contacted, Gajuwaka CI K Rama Rao said that so far no complaint was received against the TDP leader. Women wings of some political parties lodged complaint. But no action was taken. However, an inquiry will be conducted and if any clues are found or concrete evidence, definitely suitable action will be taken, the CI said.  Meanwhile, the Gajuwaka police visited the Sadhu Rao’s office on Thursday evening and found it locked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
video clip TDP leader

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp