Tahsildar held with Rs 10 crore illegal assets

A case has been registered against him for owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Published: 28th December 2018 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have unearthed assets worth Rs 10 crore (market value) from the Tahsildar of Allagadda mandal in Kurnool district in a disproportionate assets (DA) case. The special teams of ACB conducted raids on the properties of Tahsildhar A Seshaphani at five places in Nandyal and Allagadda towns simultaneously, on Thursday.

Cash and jewellery found in raids on tahsildar of Allagadda mandal in Kurnool
district on Thursday | EXPRESS

A case has been registered against him for owning assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Kurnool ACB DSP Jayaram Raj said that they conducted preliminary inquiries before raiding the house of Seshaphani and his relatives at five different locations in the district. The officials found three houses, four house sites and 1.34 acres of agricultural farm lands at different places.

They also found 280 grams of gold worth `7 lakh and cash `13,15,800, the ACB DSP said. They seized all the documents and ornaments including a car and a motorcycle, he added.

