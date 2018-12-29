Home States Andhra Pradesh

Acting HC CJ TBN Radhakrishnan to take oath on January 1

Published: 29th December 2018 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Justice TBN Radhakrishnan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor ESL Narasimhan will administer the oath of office to Justice TBN Radhakrishnan as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court at 8.30 am in Raj Bhavan here on January 1. 

After administering the oath of office, the Governor will reach Vijayawada and administer oath of office to Justice C Praveen Kumar as the Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court. 

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 10.30 am in Indira Priyadarshini Stadium. Other judges who were allocated to AP high court will also take oath.

As per the gazette notification of the Centre, 10 judges shall become the judges of the high court of Telangana.

As for AP, 16 judges of common High Court shall become the judges of the AP high court in Amaravati with effect from January 1.

Justices Ramesh Ranganathan (presently working as chief justice of Uttarakhand high court), C Praveen Kumar, SV Bhatti, AV Sesha Sai, Dama Seshadri Naidu (presently working on transfer as judge of Kerala high court), M Seetharama Murti, U Durga Prasad Rao, T Sunil Chowdary, M Satyanarayana Murthy, G Shyam Prasad, J Uma Devi, N Balayogi, T Rajani, DVSS Somayajulu, K Vijaya Lakshmi and M Ganga Rao are among the judges for the Andra Pradesh High Court.

