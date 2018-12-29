Andhra Pradesh HC lawyers to move SC seeking more time for shifting to Amaravati

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the general body meeting of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates’ Association on Friday unanimously resolved to move the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking three months time to shift to the new High Court in AP or till completion of the temporary building to house the AP High Court at Amaravati.

Advocates Association vice-president K Sitaram was authorised to move ‘house motion petition’ before the Apex Court. The court will reopen in the first week of January after the holidays for it from December 17.

The AP lawyers staged protests on Thursday in the wake of issuance of gazette notification by the Centre regarding constitution of a separate High Court for AP with effect from January 1, 2019 with the principal seat of the High Court at Amaravati and that the present Hyderabad High Court shall become the High Court for Telangana from the same date.

They placed their grievances before Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and the latter made it clear to them that there was no other alternative, but to commence their work in the new High Court in AP from January 1 in accordance with the notification.

At the general body meeting of the association held on the Hyderabad High Court premises, a majority of the members expressed their dissatisfaction regarding lack of required infrastructure and basic amenities at the proposed High Court building in Amaravati.

Even the temporary building meant to house the AP High Court at Amaravati has not been ready so far. Hence, it was not proper to force them to move to such a place by January 1.

Though there was no objection for them to move to the new High Court in AP, they should be given at least two to three months time to shift to the new premises, the advocates said.

Speaking to TNIE, association president KB Ramanna Dora said that they authorised their vice-president Sitaram to move ‘house motion petition’ before the Supreme Court on Saturday with a plea to grant three months time to shift to the AP High Court in Amaravati.

Meanwhile, several judges of the Hyderabad High Court and the court staff congratulated Justice C Praveen Kumar on his appointment as Acting Chief Justice of AP High Court.

Time for relocation inadequate: Naidu

Vijayawada: Asserting that his government will take all steps to minimise inconvenience for judicial fraternity coming to AP from Hyderabad as a result of the bifurcation of the Hyderabad High Court from January 1, CM Naidu took potshots at the Centre for giving less time for relocation. It would have been better if some more time was given in this regard, he said.

Guv to administer oath to Acting CJ

Hyderabad: Governor ESL Narasimhan will administer the oath of office to Justice TBN Radhakrishnan as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court at 8.30 am in Raj Bhavan on January 1. Later, the Governor will go to Vijayawada and administer the oath of office to Justice C Praveen Kumar as the Acting Chief Justice of AP High Court at 10.30 am.