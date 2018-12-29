Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh’s first 3-day Aero sports festival in Srikakulam

Published: 29th December 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

District collector K Dhananjaya Reddy and other offcials releasing the poster on aero sports festival- 2019 in Srikakulam | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Aero sports festival, the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, is likely to be conducted by the Seethampeta ITDA at Adventure Park in Seethampeta from January 13 to 15. In an attempt to promote aero sports in the Agency area, the initiative was taken up by the district collector and ITDA chairman K Dhananjaya Reddy.

Speaking to the media persons after releasing poster of the aero sports festival-2019 at Srikakulam, the collector said that the adventure sports events were likely to be conducted in technical collaboration with Freakouts Adventure Solutions Pvt Limited. Paramotoring, power hang gliding, hot air ballooning, parasailing and remote control flying are the major events of the aero sports festival. 

About 15 pilots would be deployed, along with 40 technical staff from various parts of the country for the festival. Six paramotoring machines, three remote control flying machines, two parasailing machines, two hot air balloons and one power hang glider have been made ready at the Adventure Park in Seethamepta for the aero sports. 

On the occasion, ITDA PO L Shiva Sankar said that the paramotoring show and remote control flying show would be conducted for 30 minutes in the morning and evening. Paramotoring, power hang gliding, hot air ballooning and parasailing would be held on all the three days.

As a part of activities to promote the event, two paramotors would fly about 500 km from Seethampeta to Vijayawada via Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Eluru. 

While Rs 30 lakh has been granted by the district administration, another Rs 40 lakh will be borne by the ITDA, Shiva Sankar said

The festival

  • The first-of-its-kind festival of adventure air sports will be held at the Adventure Park in Seethampeta
  • The festival will begin on January 13 and end on January 15
  • The adventure sports events are likely to be conducted in technical collaboration with Freakouts Adventure Solutions Pvt Limited
  • The sports to be played
  • The major events are paramotoring, power hang gliding, hot air ballooning, parasailing and remote control flying 
  • The man and the machine
  • About 15 pilots, along with 40 technical staff will participate
Aero sports festival Andhra Pradesh Srikakulam

