Bhogapuram Airport tenders soon: CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Narendra Modi-led Central government betrayed us on the Special Category Status (SCS) to the state.

Published: 29th December 2018 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “Narendra Modi-led Central government betrayed us on the Special Category Status (SCS) to the state. They cheated us for nearly four years on the fulfilment of the bifurcation promises of the then Central government and thus we snapped ties with the NDA government,” said chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking at the public meeting, organised on the occasion of the Mega Loan Grounding Mela at Anakapalle, the CM said that even now the Modi government was biased to AP state. “The Central government is practising vindictive politics. But we won’t yield before this type of prejudice and will continue our fight for our rights,” said the  CM.

“We will make ‘house for all’ promise real by 2022 without fail. For this, we will receive applications from the needy people in the next Janmabhoomi,’ said Chandrababu. Further, addressing the ‘Visakha Utsav’ meeting here, the chief minister said that very soon the government would float tenders for Bhogapuram International Airport. He expressed his optimism about the upcoming project.

For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
