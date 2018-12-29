Bhogapuram Airport tenders soon: CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: “Narendra Modi-led Central government betrayed us on the Special Category Status (SCS) to the state. They cheated us for nearly four years on the fulfilment of the bifurcation promises of the then Central government and thus we snapped ties with the NDA government,” said chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking at the public meeting, organised on the occasion of the Mega Loan Grounding Mela at Anakapalle, the CM said that even now the Modi government was biased to AP state. “The Central government is practising vindictive politics. But we won’t yield before this type of prejudice and will continue our fight for our rights,” said the CM.

“We will make ‘house for all’ promise real by 2022 without fail. For this, we will receive applications from the needy people in the next Janmabhoomi,’ said Chandrababu. Further, addressing the ‘Visakha Utsav’ meeting here, the chief minister said that very soon the government would float tenders for Bhogapuram International Airport. He expressed his optimism about the upcoming project.