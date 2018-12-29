Home States Andhra Pradesh

CM N Chandrababu Naidu to come up with policy for population growth

Naidu asserted that human resources are vital for the economic development of the nation. Hence, the government is planning to come up with a policy to promote population growth in the State.

Published: 29th December 2018 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pitching for population growth in the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to formulate a policy in this regard. The State government has also proposed to relax the two-child norm to contest in local body elections. Following the effective implementation of population control measures in the State, the population replacement rate of AP has declined to an alarming 1.6 as against 2.0.

Naidu asserted that human resources are vital for the economic development of the nation. Hence, the government is planning to come up with a policy to promote population growth in the State.

“While the nation was witnessing a huge population growth, I took it as a challenge to control it and succeeded in checking population explosion. The population growth rate is on the decline now due to various reasons, which does not augur well for the economic development of the State,” he said. 

Speaking after releasing a white paper on “Human Resources and Social Development” on Friday, he said, “The decline in population growth will hamper economic development. Hence, we will come up with a policy to promote population growth by offering various incentives to young couples.” As per the data of Smart Pulse Survey, population of the State is 4.45 crore. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu population growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp