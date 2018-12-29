CM N Chandrababu Naidu to come up with policy for population growth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pitching for population growth in the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to formulate a policy in this regard. The State government has also proposed to relax the two-child norm to contest in local body elections. Following the effective implementation of population control measures in the State, the population replacement rate of AP has declined to an alarming 1.6 as against 2.0.

Naidu asserted that human resources are vital for the economic development of the nation. Hence, the government is planning to come up with a policy to promote population growth in the State.

“While the nation was witnessing a huge population growth, I took it as a challenge to control it and succeeded in checking population explosion. The population growth rate is on the decline now due to various reasons, which does not augur well for the economic development of the State,” he said.

Speaking after releasing a white paper on “Human Resources and Social Development” on Friday, he said, “The decline in population growth will hamper economic development. Hence, we will come up with a policy to promote population growth by offering various incentives to young couples.” As per the data of Smart Pulse Survey, population of the State is 4.45 crore.