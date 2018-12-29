Deputy CM N Chinarajappa for uplift of impoverished

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Deputy CM N Chinarajappa on Friday said the State government was committed to uplift the impoverished by providing gainful employment through various welfare schemes.

He was participating in the third phase of the Pedarikam Pai Gelupu programme at Peddapuram. He said the government was prioritising welfare schemes for the unemployed.

He said that under Adarana-2, the beneficiaries were buying tools by paying 10 per cent of the cost and the remaining was given as subsidy.