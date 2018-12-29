Father attacks daughter over an affair with a Muslim boy, girl survives

By Express News Service

NELLORE: A man attacked his daughter with a knife on Friday afternoon for allegedly having a love affair with a person who belongs to the Muslim community in Gudur town. She was shifted to the area hospital in Gudur town for immediate treatment and her condition is said to be stable.

The incident took place when the man purportedly found his daughter in a compromising position at his own house with her lover. Sources say that Siddaiah hails from Narsingaraopeta in Gudur town and works in a chicken stall.

His daughter Devasena is into her third year of engineering in a private college near Gudur. She is rumoured to have had an affair with Jabid from the same town for the last one year. Siddaiah had come to know about the affair and had earlier warned his daughter against it.

It is said that on Friday when Siddaiah returned home from work and witnessed the duo in a compromising position, he attacked grabbed a knife and assaulted his daughter. He then fled the scene.