Health, education top on government agenda, says N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that his government is giving top priority to education and health sectors, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said human resources should be utilised to the full extent for the betterment of society. Releasing a white paper on human resources and social development at the Grievance Hall in Undavalli on Friday, he said overall budget allocated to the Education Department was increased from Rs 15,681 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 24,961 crore in 2018-19.

He said after bifurcation, the State government gave top priority to the education sector. A knowledge mission was set up to benefit youth. Many steps have been taken to reduce dropout rate and improving infrastructure in educational institutions. The government spent Rs 100 crore for buying furniture and building toilets in schools.

The Chief Minister said 1,217 virtual classrooms and 3,640 digital classrooms were developed in government schools. Wifi facility was provided in all junior and degree colleges and 11 private universities were set up.

The Chief Minister said 10 universities got NAAC accreditation and six universities are in top 100 in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Union HRD department. He said priority has been given for skill development and Jnanabheri programme is being organised to bring awareness among students.

Referring to medical and health sector, the Chief Minister said urban health centres, NTR Vaidya Pariksha, Bala Suraksha, e-Aushadhi, health and wellness centres, Mahaprasthanam, NTR Baby kits, Chandranna Sanchara Chikitsa,e-Eye centres, 108 bike ambulances were introduced.

The State government is distributing Rs 2,500 as pension to kidney patients and providing free dialysis to them. As many as 468 new ambulances and 177 private ambulances were pressed into service to improve the services of 108. Over 6,67,796 people got benefit under the CM e-eye centres. AP Medtek Zone was set up for manufacturing medical devices and over 35 lakh students are getting benefit of mid day-meal scheme.

Referring to cultural sector, Naidu said the State government is distributing Rs 1,500 as pension to 6,746 artistes as against 500 artistes in 2013. He said Rs 4.47 crore was sanctioned for 641 literary and cultural organisations. Seven academies, including Sahitya academy, music and dance academy, Nataka academy, folk and creativity academy, history academy, Science and technology academy were set up.