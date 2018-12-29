Judge allocated to Andhra Pradesh not to hear plea in Jagan Mohan Reddy case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special CBI Court in Hyderabad on Friday adjourned the hearing of the discharge petitions filed in the disproportionate assets case against YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy to January 4, 2019.

When the matter came up for hearing regarding discharge petitions filed by Jagan and others seeking exemption from attending the court in cases pertaining to various companies allegedly involved in the quid pro quo deal, special court judge M Venkata Ramana said it would not be proper to hear and decide the petitions at this stage as he was allocated to Andhra Pradesh state on Thursday.

He suggested that the petitioners place their submissions before another judge who would come in his place soon. According to sources, the judge, who would be appointed in the place of the special judge of the CBI Court, would take up the hearing of the petitions and other cases relating to Jagan’s disproportionate assets case.