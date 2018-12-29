Home States Andhra Pradesh

Judge allocated to Andhra Pradesh not to hear plea in Jagan Mohan Reddy case

He suggested that the petitioners place their submissions before another judge who would come in his place soon.

Published: 29th December 2018 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan_Mohan_Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special CBI Court in Hyderabad on Friday adjourned the hearing of the discharge petitions filed in the disproportionate assets case against YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy to January 4, 2019.  

When the matter came up for hearing regarding discharge petitions filed by Jagan and others seeking exemption from attending the court in cases pertaining to various companies allegedly involved in the quid pro quo deal, special court judge M Venkata Ramana said it would not be proper to hear and decide the petitions at this stage as he was allocated to Andhra Pradesh state on Thursday.

He suggested that the petitioners place their submissions before another judge who would come in his place soon. According to sources, the judge, who would be appointed in the place of the special judge of the CBI Court, would take up the hearing of the petitions and other cases relating to Jagan’s disproportionate assets case. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp