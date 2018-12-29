Home States Andhra Pradesh

N Chandrababu Naidu faults Centre for ‘hasty’ call; government to arrange hotels for HC judges    

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that his government will take all steps to minimise troubles for judicial fraternity coming to AP from Hyderabad as a result of the relocation of the high court from January 1, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took potshots aimed at the Centre for giving less time for relocating the high court to Amaravati.

It would have been better if some more time was given in this regard, the Chief Minister said. “I myself wrote a letter expressing the State government’s willingness to set up a high court in Amaravati. But it is not fair on part of the Centre to give less than a week’s time for relocation of the high court.

At least a fortnight or one month time would have been ideal for the court staff to prepare for relocation,” he said. 

Speaking to mediapersons in the Grievance Hall in Undavalli on Friday, Naidu said, “The government was making arrangements to accommodate the courts in the CM Camp Office in Vijayawada and to set up some other offices in the office of the Roads and Buildings Department. To provide accommodation to judges and other staff, we are searching hotels, villas and other facilities and are doing our best to reduce inconvenience on the judicial fraternity.” 

Alleging that the Centre did not act in a proper manner on high court relocation issue, Naidu found the move coming at time cases when YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attack case was reaching the trial stage may delay the process. God only knows the Centre’s conspiracies, he said.

