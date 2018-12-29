Probe into ‘tantric’ puja at Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple underway

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The nine-member committee began its inquiry into the controversies at Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Friday. It was led by Tirupati multi-zone endowment joint commissioner D Bramarambha.

Tantric pujas were allegedly performed in the official quarter of senior priest Ganti Radha Krishna and Christmas celebrations were reportedly organised by an assistant executive officer (AEO) of the temple INV Mohan in the pilgrims guest house Ganga Sadan. Both the issues turned controversial in the past few days. subsequently, the AP endowments department has formed an expert team with nine members headed by team head D Bramarambha.

On Friday, the team visited Srisailam temple town and interacted with temple staff including administration employees and priests. The team also questioned both the controversial persons. After the five-hour inquiry, head of the committee Bramarambha told the media that a report would be submitted after the probe.