By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: APSRTC Employees’ Union is gearing up to go on strike in protest against the delay in the issuance of 50 per cent fitment.

The union will serve strike notice to the APSRTC management on December 31. Participating in the relay hunger strike demanding the pay revision on Friday, APSRTC Employees’ Union general secretary P Damodhar Rao said that the last pay revision was in April 2017.