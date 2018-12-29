Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh sees drop in crime rate by 3.5 per cent but safety of women still a concern

According to the Annual Crime Statistics-2018, 1.19 lakh cases of cognizable crimes were reported in 2018 as against 1.23 lakh cases in  2017, an average drop of 3.49 per cent.

Published: 29th December 2018 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

DGP Thakur operating a drone at AP police head quarters I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State registered 3.5 per cent decrease in crime rate in 2018 when compared to the figures in 2017. However, cases of harassment against women, rape, cybercrimes and economic offences are on the rise, according to the statistics released by the Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur here on Friday. 

According to the Annual Crime Statistics-2018, 1.19 lakh cases of cognizable crimes were reported in 2018 as against 1.23 lakh cases in  2017, an average drop of 3.49 per cent.

Addressing the media, Thakur said they (police) succeeded in reducing property offenses such as murder for gain, dacoities, robberies and burglaries. The DGP said the number of cases of property recovery and detection saw an increase of 10 per cent and 4 per cent respectively. “The Railway police arrested a large number of inter-State gangs. After these arrests, the incidents of robbery have reduced,” said Thakur.

The DGP reiterated that AP stood among the top States in terms of maintaining Law and Order (L&O). However, the cases of economic offenses has registered a sudden spike of 30 per cent with 942 cases in 2018 as against 729 cases in 2017. 

Though there was an overall decrease of 4.23 per cent in crime against women, cases of harassment and rape increased despite police launching various women safety initiatives. Incidents of cybercrimes increased by 25.67 per cent with 1,439 cases. As many as 609 POCSO Act cases were registered in 2018. As many as 323 people, including three minors, were rescued from trafficking gangs and 637 traffickers were arrested.

Expressing relief over the decrease in road accidents by 11.76 per cent and accidental deaths by 9.09 per cent, Thakur hailed the preventive measures taken by the State Road Safety Committee for the same. 

“While East Godavari, Vijayawada city and Visakhapatnam city are the top three districts in road accidents, more people died in Guntur Rural, East Godavari and West Godavari in accidents,” he said.

When asked about goals and action plan for the new year, Thakur said 2019 would be a different year for the State police due to a large number of political meetings as part of the elections. 

However, he expressed confidence that police will handle the situation effectively. “We are monitoring the activities of all anti-social elements. Patrolling will be intensified from January and the new police vehicles will increase the mobility. In addition to the existing 5,000 CCTV cameras, another 14,000 cameras are going to be installed at all problematic locations,” DGP Thakur explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
crime rate Andhra Pradesh Crimes against women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp