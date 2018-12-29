Home States Andhra Pradesh

Student set on fire in Ongole; motive unknown

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a group of students of Pratibha Vidya Samsthalu, a residential college, found a person ablaze outside the campus’ eastern gate.

Published: 29th December 2018 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Police enquire into the death of K Raja Reddy in Ongole on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Mystery shrouds the death of a 17-year-old Intermediate student of Sri Pratibha Vidya Samsthalu College in Ongole, Prakasam district. 

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a group of students of Pratibha Vidya Samsthalu, a residential college, found a person ablaze outside the campus’ eastern gate. The students were rehearsing for programmes scheduled on December 31 on the premises. 

They immediately alerted the college management and tried to douse the fire from behind the gate. However, by then, the person was already dead. 

Upon receiving information, Ongole Rural police rushed to the spot and took up the investigation. Till evening, there were no clues about the deceased’s identity. 

Later, the college management, which took a roll call, found a student missing from Thursday morning. 
He was identified as K Raja Reddy, whose younger brother, K Rahul Reddy, was a Class 8 student in Gurudutta Vidya Samsthalu run on the same campus. 

The victim’s mother, Subbalakshmi, and relatives from Nagulavarapalle village in Ardhaveedu mandal reached the spot and identified the deceased. 

It was learnt that in June last week, the deceased went missing, but came back by the time a complaint was filed with the police.

Inspector G Venkateswarlu said they were yet to establish whether it was a case of suicide, murder or an accidental burning.

“We are still investigating. More clues will emerge once the post-mortem report is submitted,” he said. A case was registered under Section 174 of IPC. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
student burnt alive Ongole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp