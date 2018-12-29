Student set on fire in Ongole; motive unknown

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Mystery shrouds the death of a 17-year-old Intermediate student of Sri Pratibha Vidya Samsthalu College in Ongole, Prakasam district.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a group of students of Pratibha Vidya Samsthalu, a residential college, found a person ablaze outside the campus’ eastern gate. The students were rehearsing for programmes scheduled on December 31 on the premises.

They immediately alerted the college management and tried to douse the fire from behind the gate. However, by then, the person was already dead.

Upon receiving information, Ongole Rural police rushed to the spot and took up the investigation. Till evening, there were no clues about the deceased’s identity.

Later, the college management, which took a roll call, found a student missing from Thursday morning.

He was identified as K Raja Reddy, whose younger brother, K Rahul Reddy, was a Class 8 student in Gurudutta Vidya Samsthalu run on the same campus.

The victim’s mother, Subbalakshmi, and relatives from Nagulavarapalle village in Ardhaveedu mandal reached the spot and identified the deceased.

It was learnt that in June last week, the deceased went missing, but came back by the time a complaint was filed with the police.

Inspector G Venkateswarlu said they were yet to establish whether it was a case of suicide, murder or an accidental burning.

“We are still investigating. More clues will emerge once the post-mortem report is submitted,” he said. A case was registered under Section 174 of IPC.