Sugarcane acreage shrinks as production costs shoot up

Cultivation of sugarcane is gradually decreasing across the district. The crop has been taken up only in 1,400 hectares this year as against 5,500 hectares in the previous year. 

Published: 29th December 2018

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Cultivation of sugarcane is gradually decreasing across the district. The crop has been taken up only in 1,400 hectares this year as against 5,500 hectares in the previous year. There are two sugar factories in the district. Farmers under Naidupeta MPP Sugars took up the crop in 150 hectares and those under the limits of Sudulagunta Sugars in Podalakur in 1,125 hectares.

Farmers have been demanding the minimum support price (MSP) for sugarcane to be increased. Due to lack of support from the government and factory owners,  sugarcane farmers have been shifting to paddy cultivation in the district. Naidupeta MP Sugars has set a target of 75,000 tonnes of sugar cane crushing due to decrease in cultivation. Normally, each factory is equipped with the crushing capacity of  3.25 lakh tonnes. Farmers in Podalkur mandal have been cultivating sugar cane in around 600 acres as against 1,500 acres.  

Farmers from Podalkur, Kaluvoya, Chejerla, Ananthasagaram, Rapur, Sangam, Atmakur, AS Peta, Marripadu, Varikuntapadu and parts of Badvel feed the needs of Sudulagunta Sugars in Podalkur. But now, only a few farmers from Podalkur and some other mandals are cultivating it as the production costs have gone and the factory management have failed to clear the dues of farmers. Meanwhile, farmers from Pellakur, Chittamur, Ozili, Naidupeta, Sullurpeta, Tada and also in other areas have supplied sugar cane to Naidupeta MP Sugars. Now, MP Sugars has set a target of only 75,000 tonnes of crushing while its capacity is 3.25 lakh tonnes.

“I have cultivated sugar cane in 7 acres at a cost of `37,000 per acre. I supplied cane to the private factory in Podalkur mandal last year, but the management failed to clear the dues till date. There is a need to increase the MSP for the crop,” said M Prasad Reddy, a farmer from Naidupeta mandal. He said if the government fails to provide better MSP, farmers would shift to other crops. The Kovur co-operative sugar factory was closed in March 2013. Farmers from various villages supplied sugar cane and didn’t get their payment back.

