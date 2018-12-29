Two cranes in Kakinada Deep Seaport collapse killing one, 10 injured

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: One worker died and 10 others were injured at Kakinada Deep Seaport on Saturday when two huge cranes under repair collapsed on them. It is being suspected that more people might have got trapped beneath the wreckage

At around 10:30 a.m.while a group of workers were engaged in loading and unloading ships at the seaport, the huge cranes used for loading and unloading, which is being repaired suddenly collapsed.

Fire and Safety wing personnel of Kakinada Sea Port Limited rushed to the spot and took rescue efforts. Port police also rushed to the spot on being alerted of the accident. One worker identified as Vattipalli Lakshman Kumar (35) of Kovvur in West Godavari district died on the spot.

The injured were shifted to the hospital, where the condition of one of the injured identified as P Prasad is reported to be critical.