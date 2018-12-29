Home States Andhra Pradesh

VRO in Anti-Corruption Bureau net for taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Friday arrested the village revenue officer (VRO) of Ravulapuram, Bollapalli mandal for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. 

Published: 29th December 2018 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Friday arrested the village revenue officer (VRO) of Ravulapuram, Bollapalli mandal for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. 

Revealing details of the case, A Suresh Babu, Additional SP-ACB said the official, Kadiyala Raju, had demanded Rs 32,000 from one N Adhi Reddy, a farmer, to process a file related to his relative’s farmland of 1.08 acres. The ryot had earlier submitted the required documents for the same and expressed his inability to give the above-said amount. However, the VRO had accepted the ryot’s proposal to pay it in two instalments. Adhi Babu then lodged a complaint regarding this with the ACB. 

Following this, a trap was laid and Kadiyala Raju was caught when he was accepting Rs 20,000 as the first instalment from the complainant. The land documents and the money was recovered from the VRO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anti-Corruption Bureau VRO Bribe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp