VRO in Anti-Corruption Bureau net for taking bribe

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Friday arrested the village revenue officer (VRO) of Ravulapuram, Bollapalli mandal for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

Revealing details of the case, A Suresh Babu, Additional SP-ACB said the official, Kadiyala Raju, had demanded Rs 32,000 from one N Adhi Reddy, a farmer, to process a file related to his relative’s farmland of 1.08 acres. The ryot had earlier submitted the required documents for the same and expressed his inability to give the above-said amount. However, the VRO had accepted the ryot’s proposal to pay it in two instalments. Adhi Babu then lodged a complaint regarding this with the ACB.

Following this, a trap was laid and Kadiyala Raju was caught when he was accepting Rs 20,000 as the first instalment from the complainant. The land documents and the money was recovered from the VRO.