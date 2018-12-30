Andhra Pradesh HC issue: Kanna Lakshminarayana to approach President

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Objection to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s plan to house the AP high court temporarily at the CM Camp Office in Vijayawada, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said that his party would make a representation to President Ram Nath Kovind and Governor ESL Narasimhan against it. He also found fault with Naidu for blaming the Centre, alleging that the notification of court division was issued without consulting the State.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Kanna questioned as to how the State government could accommodate the high court at CM Camp Office against the President’s notification.“How can Naidu go against the Presidential order? What indication is he trying to give by planning to have the court function from his office? We will make a representation to the President and the Governor,” Kanna said. He further criticised the TDP supremo for misleading the public.

“The notification was given only after the State government issued an affidavit stating that the structure in Amaravati would be ready by December 15. Now, he is blaming the Centre alleging early issuance of the notification,” he noted. The BJP State president also said that criminal action should be initiated against Naidu for making remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.