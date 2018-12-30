Home States Andhra Pradesh

Hunt for child abductor continues, teams sent to neighbouring States

After analysing the CCTV camera footage, the police found that the accused wandered in the Tirupati railway station.

Published: 30th December 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

16-month-old Veeresh.

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati Urban Police have launched a massive manhunt in the neighbouring districts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana and also in Maharashtra to track down the miscreant, who abducted 16-month-old Veeresh from Tirumala on Friday morning. 

The police are said to have nabbed 13 suspects and of them three were found to have been involved in child abductions earlier. The police are trying to find out if they were involved in the abduction of Veeresh. The infant was abducted by the man wearing a monkey cap, while he was sleeping in a mandap at the APSRTC bus station in Tirumala, along with his parents Prashanta Jadhav and Sneha from Latur district in Maharashtra. 

After analysing the CCTV camera footage, the police found that the accused wandered in the Tirupati railway station. The police could find more CCTV camera footage of the accused and in one of frames, his face was more clear. The photo of the accused was sent to the neighbouring States to nab him based on Aadhaar card details. Tirupati Urban SP KKN Anburajan said special teams were sent to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Maharashtra and two teams to neighbouring districts in the State to nab the abductor. 

Dial police 
Any information pertaining to the kidnapper or kidnapped boy can be passed on to the following numbers 
Tirumala DSP:  9440796768 (land line - 0877 - 2289026)
Inspector of Police: 9440796769 (land line - 0877 - 2289027)
Sub Inspector of Police: 9494868480 
(land line - 0877 - 2289031)

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CHILD THIEF Karnataka Tirupati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp