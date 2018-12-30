Hunt for child abductor continues, teams sent to neighbouring States

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati Urban Police have launched a massive manhunt in the neighbouring districts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana and also in Maharashtra to track down the miscreant, who abducted 16-month-old Veeresh from Tirumala on Friday morning.

The police are said to have nabbed 13 suspects and of them three were found to have been involved in child abductions earlier. The police are trying to find out if they were involved in the abduction of Veeresh. The infant was abducted by the man wearing a monkey cap, while he was sleeping in a mandap at the APSRTC bus station in Tirumala, along with his parents Prashanta Jadhav and Sneha from Latur district in Maharashtra.

After analysing the CCTV camera footage, the police found that the accused wandered in the Tirupati railway station. The police could find more CCTV camera footage of the accused and in one of frames, his face was more clear. The photo of the accused was sent to the neighbouring States to nab him based on Aadhaar card details. Tirupati Urban SP KKN Anburajan said special teams were sent to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Maharashtra and two teams to neighbouring districts in the State to nab the abductor.

Dial police

Any information pertaining to the kidnapper or kidnapped boy can be passed on to the following numbers

Tirumala DSP: 9440796768 (land line - 0877 - 2289026)

Inspector of Police: 9440796769 (land line - 0877 - 2289027)

Sub Inspector of Police: 9494868480

(land line - 0877 - 2289031)