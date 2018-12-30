Home States Andhra Pradesh

Improve service sector: CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu suggested the District Collectors to improve service sector in a bid to achieve sustainable development.

Published: 30th December 2018 04:53 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM, N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu suggested the District Collectors to improve the service sector in a bid to achieve sustainable development. He said higher incomes through lowest investments are possible only through the service sector.

Addressing Collectors’ Conference at the Grievance Hall in Undavalli on Saturday, Naidu said there was a shortage of accommodation during Visakha Utsav and directed the tourism officials to make available one lakh rooms to improve the service sector. Stating that improvement of tourism will help augment the region’s economy, the Chief Minister asked the officials to prepare an action plan right from village level to develop the service sector.

Referring to the Janmabhoomi Maa Vooru programme, Naidu said the programme should be conducted in a festive atmosphere. He said debates should be held in a big way during the programme on the white papers released by the State government. Officials should make people aware about Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) and the government’s achievements as well during the Janmabhoomi programme. He Blamed the Centre for issuing notification for relocation of high court without giving enough time. 

