KCR will pay for his comments against Naidu​ in Lok Sabha polls: TDP 

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders L Ramana and Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy have condemned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's tirade against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Rao on Saturday termed Naidu, the TDP supremo, "dirtiest politician in the country".

"KCR (as Rao is commonly known) is targeting Naidu for no reason. People of Telangana would teach a lesson to the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) in the next year's Parliamentary elections," the TDP leaders said in a release Sunday.

Calling his Andhra Pradesh counterpart "dirtiest politician in the country", Rao had said Saturday that Naidu lacked consistency as he was part of the NDA once but criticised it after pulling out of the BJP-led coalition.

Ramana, who heads TDP's Telangana unit, also objected to the state government's ordinance which limits reservations in Panchayat body elections to 50 per cent following a Supreme Court direction.

Ramana demanded withdrawal of the ordinance.

"An all-party meeting should have been convened by the chief minister over the matter," he said.

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman also accused chief minister Rao on Sunday of bringing down the stature of his post by his comments against leaders of opposition parties.