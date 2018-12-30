TDP government’s efforts put Andhra Pradesh on top in energy, civil aviation sectors: CM N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the efforts taken by the State government has put Andhra Pradesh in top position in power, civil aviation and maritime sectors.

Releasing a white paper on ‘Energy and Trunk Infrastructure’ at the Grievance Hall in Undavalli on Saturday, Naidu said the State has shifted from a power deficit State at the time of bifurcation in June 2014 to a power surplus one now.

“All the agricultural feeders are being supplied seven hours of free power. All the consumers, other than agriculture, are being extended 24x7 power supply. The installed energy capacity was increased by 100 per cent —- from 9,529 MW to 19,080 MW — during the last four-and-a-half years. APGENCO added 2,250MW power during the period,’’ he asserted.

As many as 31,725 solar pump sets were installed so far and solar parks were set up in Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool with a production capacity of 4,000 MV.

World’s biggest solar park with 1,000 MW capacity was set up in Kurnool district. Over 36,604 people got employment opportunities in the renewable energy sector. Over 6.23 lakh LED bulbs were installed in 110 municipalities in addition to 20 lakh LED street lights, saving 30 per cent of energy.

The CM said Rs 6,030 crore was released towards subsidy to energy sector during 2018-19. The energy sector bagged 137 awards. The government has not increased power tariff in the last four-and-a-half years and decided not to increase power tariff till 2020.

Naidu said air passenger traffic increased to 5.5 MPPA in 2019-19 fiscal from 1.1 MPPA in 2013-14 fiscal. “Though necessary lands were allotted for expansion of airports, the Centre is causing hurdles for flight services. We are unable to operate international services from Tirupati and Vijayawada due to the indifferent attitude of the Centre,” Naidu alleged.

The State achieved 173 million units in sea cargo transport, he said, adding that steps had been taken to develop Bhavanapadu, Kakinada, Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports.