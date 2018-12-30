Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telugu magazine for women on the cards 

The officials are planning to publish the magazine from the coming financial year.

Published: 30th December 2018 04:39 AM

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first of its kind initiative, the Women and Child Welfare department is planning to bring out a monthly Telugu magazine to bring awareness on various government schemes and educate women on various subjects. The officials are planning to publish the magazine from the coming financial year.

According to sources, the magazine will be made available at all Anganwadi centres, welfare girls’ hostels, working women hostels, Sthree Sakthi centres and district and village libraries. It is aimed at bringing awareness on various departmental programmes, nutritional issues, women hygiene, sanitation, empowerment, savings, education and many more. 

Special columns by gynaecologists on women’s health issues, experts on savings, investments, legal and family affairs will be published in the magazine regularly. Special features and expert opinion on a specific subject will be published every month. 

The officials are also planning to include articles on girl child education and skill development training, women empowerment, the well-being of children, women leaders, achievements of various women and leadership qualities. “Social evils such as child marriages, domestic violence and sexual harassment against women and children still prevail in society. All these things cannot be addressed in a single meeting or by conducting awareness camps,” they said. 

“The magazine is expected to give a boost to the measures being taken up by the government for women empowerment,” Arun Kumar, Special Commissioner of the Women and Child Welfare department told TNIE. 

The department officials are planning to hold a meeting in the first week of January next before taking a final decision on the issue. 

