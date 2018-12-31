House motion plea: AP Advocates’ Association vice-president to meet SC registry officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court registry will decide on Monday whether to accept or not the ‘house motion petition’ moved by the members of the Andhra Pradesh High Court Advocates’ Association seeking three months time to shift to new High Court in AP or till completion of the temporary building to house the AP High Court at Nelapadu in Amaravati. In this regard, association vice-president K Sitaram and others will meet the registry officials at 10 am on Monday.

If their matter is considered after scrutiny of papers submitted on the issue, the registry will give case number and then will place it before the available judges of the court for hearing. The Apex Court is on vacation since December 17 and will re-open only in the first week of January next year. Recently, the general body of the association presided over by president KB Ramanna Dora unanimously resolved to move the Supreme Court with a plea seeking three months time to shift to new high court to Amaravati.

It also authorised association vice-president Sitaram to move ‘house motion petition’ before the Apex Court. Earlier, they had registered protests against issuance of gazette notification within a ‘short period’ by the Centre regarding the constitution of a separate high court for AP effective from January 1, 2019. Besides seeking sufficient time to shift, the members are also not happy with the facilities available at the new high court building coming up in Amaravati. They complained of lack of basic facilities and amenities in the high court building.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been made for the swearing-in ceremony of 14 judges of AP High Court. Governor ESL Narasimhan will administer oath of office to Acting Chief Justice C Praveen Kumar at 10.30 am on January 1 at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, Vijayawada. Other judges will also take oath on the same day.