Matka runners attack police in Tadipatri

A police team from Kadapa was chased and attacked by matka organisers in Tadipatri on Sunday evening leading to tension in the town.

ANANTAPUR: A police team from Kadapa was chased and attacked by matka organisers in Tadipatri on Sunday evening leading to tension in the town. A Circle Inspector and two policemen were injured in the attack. The police vehicle was set on fire. According to information, a police team led by CI Hamid Khan went to Vijayanagar Colony in Tadipatri to nab Rashid, who was allegedly organising matka in Kadapa.

When the police team raided the house of Rashid, it came under sudden attack by the accomplices of matka organiser. Though the police showed their identity cards, Rashid’s followers numbering around 20, did not spare them and attacked the cops with sticks and iron rods.

They even set the Bolero vehicle of police on fire. Having learnt about the attack on the police team, Tadipatri town and rural police inspectors and their men rushed to the spot and rescued their Kadapa counterparts. A fire tender doused the flames, but the vehicle was partially damaged by then.

Hamid Khan suffered head injury in the attack. The injured policemen were shifted to Anantapur government hospital. Tadipatri police registered a case against Rashid and his accomplices.Rashid’s family members, however, said they had to retaliate after the policemen attacked them.The local police said they were not informed about the raid on the house of Rashid by the police team from Kadapa.

