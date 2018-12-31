Rs 80 crore assets of junior assistant unearthed

By Express News Service

ELURU: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Sunday conducted simultaneous raids on a junior assistant in the Panchayat Raj Department, who is on a long leave, and unearthed disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 80 crore (market value).

The assets of the junior assistant include 19 house plots, a farmhouse, 85 acres of agriculture land, three flats and other properties. Two of his lockers in IDBI Bank at Palangi and in SBI at Tanuku of West Godavari district are yet to be opened.

ACB Director General RP Thakur said a case of disproportionate assets was registered against Rampalli Satya Phani Dattatreya Diwakar (34), also called SPD Diwakar, who is a junior assistant in the office of Superintending Engineer, Rural Water Supply, in Eluru.

Following specific information that he had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, the ACB officials conducted raids on the residence of Diwakar at Palangi in Undrajavaram mandal and four other places of his family members.

He was appointed as junior assistant in Panchayat Raj Department, RWS Sub-Division, Chintalapudi, West Godavari district, on June 15, 2009 on compassionate grounds after the death of his father, who was a government teacher.

After one week of joining duty, Diwakar was sent to the office of SE, RWS, Eluru, on deputation. He worked there till October 2017. He has been on long leave for the past 15 months.

The ACB officials found six plots at Tanuku and Karravari Savaram, 44.39 acres of land at various places in West Godavari and Guntur, a farm house in Bhimolu, a G+3 commercial building, a G+2 building with penthouse at Palangi, a godown in Bhimolu, and a residential flat in Tanuku in the name of Diwakar. Seven plots and 18.12 acres of land at various places in West Godavari were found in the name of Diwakar’s mother Rampalli Venkata Subba Lakshmi, six plots and 23.11 acres of land in the name of his brother R Srinivasa Rama Krishna Kiran Kumar, an ACB official release said.